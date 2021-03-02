Texas Democrats Respond to Abbott's Announcement, Encourage Residents to Continue to Wear Masks

Texas Democrats accused Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of lifting COVID-19 safety protocols as a way to distract from the blackout that plagued the state during the winter storm in mid-February, all while encouraging residents to continue to wear face coverings.

At least one North Texas Republican expressed it might be too soon to reopen.

Abbott said on Tuesday it was time to "open Texas 100%" and ended the statewide mask mandate, effective next Wednesday. He cited downward trends in hospitalizations and the availability of medicines and vaccines to keep people from requiring hospitalization.

The new executive order allows all businesses, of any type, to open to 100% capacity and, though the governor strongly encouraged people to continue wearing face coverings in public, he said people will no longer be required to do so.

"Masks work to slow the spread of COVID-19, plain and simple," Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner (D-Arlington) said in a statement. "The fastest way we can all get back to normal is to listen to the director of the CDC, who just said that, 'Now is not the time to relax restrictions.' If the last year has taught us anything, it is that we need to listen to doctors and scientists more, not less. Unfortunately, Governor Abbott is desperate to distract from his recent failures during the winter storm and is trying to change the subject."

Abbott's executive order also removes the ability of local authorities to impose a mask mandate.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a Republican, said he wished Abbott would have waited until after spring break to lift the mandate. Whitely said he would lift Tarrant County's mask mandate immediately to avoid confusion over the timing.

In Fort Worth, the renewal of a local mask order was scheduled to be on the agenda at a city council meeting Tuesday night. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tweeted that the item would be withdrawn from the agenda.

In light of @GovAbbott's announcement today, we will withdraw the agenda item related to a local mask order at this evening’s City Council meeting. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/5RnTRXwfry — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) March 2, 2021

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins encouraged residents to listen to "doctors, facts and science."

Moments ago, on the day 25 new deaths raise @dallascountytx death toll above 3k, @GovAbbott lifted all his state orders designed to protect you and those you care about from #COVID19. You should focus on what doctors,facts and science say is safe; not on what Gov. says is legal! pic.twitter.com/6dS5LrpNOY — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 2, 2021

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas), whose district includes parts of northern Dallas County, released the following statement.



"Texas has made progress in the fight against Covid (sic), due in large part to statewide efforts that have limited the spread of this virus, helping to keep Texans safe and healthy. With our state just months away from widespread access to the vaccine, the Governor's move today jeopardizes the progress we have made and unnecessarily puts lives at risk. Just yesterday, the CDC noted we are facing more contagious variants and urged state leaders not to do this exact thing, which begs the question: whose medical advice is the Governor relying on?"

Other current and former elected officials from across the state weighed in on Abbott's decision on social media.

Sens. John Cornyn (R) and Ted Cruz (R) had not responded to the announcement as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Governor’s announcement ignores the science and puts countless more lives at risk amid a global pandemic that has already killed thousands of Texans across our state. (2/3) — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) March 2, 2021

The decision by Gov. Abbott to lift the statewide mask mandate is irresponsible, short-sighted, and directly opposed to the recommendations of medical professionals.



Our best chance to get through the pandemic is to listen to the science – and the science supports wearing masks. https://t.co/okIKA2cfmU — Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (@RepEBJ) March 2, 2021

The people of Dallas should continue to mask up and take precautions to slow COVID-19’s spread and mutations. We are getting closer to achieving herd immunity, and now is not the time to let down our guard. (1/2) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 2, 2021

This decision isn’t based in science at all.



It is a desperate political move by a politician scared that he’s lost a lot of support after his incompetence with the recent winter storm. It will cost lives. https://t.co/oEpoiNNdsP — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 2, 2021