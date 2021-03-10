Texas Companies Hiring As State Opens to 100% Capacity

Wednesday’s reopening of the Texas economy to 100% capacity for all businesses could prove to be a boost to the millions of Texans who are still struggling to get back on their feet.

“Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County continues to receive calls from employers looking to hire and job seekers looking for employment,” said Lacey Douglas, Communications and Events Director for the organization. “We don’t see that trend slowing down. In fact, with the reopening of businesses to 100% in the state, we see the need from employers growing.”

Among the many local employers looking to expand immediately is SISU Energy, a Fort Worth-based trucking and transportation company that employs approximately 100 owner/operator drivers.

Like many companies, Jim Grundy, the CEO and owner of SISU Energy, wondered if his business would survive the pandemic. In fact, trucking company failures nearly tripled in 2020 from the previous year, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Instead, SISU Energy has thrived. Its drivers currently make between $12,000 to $13,000 per week, before taxes, which is well above the industry average.

“It’s incredibly humbling because there are a lot of people out there, a lot of industries out there, that have been beaten down,” Grundy said. “You see people struggling, but as a company, you want to help as much as you can. And then you see all these drivers we have generating this kind of revenue. And so what we are trying to do right now is just get the message out.”

Grundy credits his company’s success to its IT innovation, which allows its dispatchers to coordinate with about four times as many drivers as many of their competitors, and its business model – like Uber with taxis or Airbnb with hotels, SISU Energy does not own any of its equipment.

“We are right there with them. We are the same breed of IT professionals,” Grundy said.