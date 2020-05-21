Texas Changes the Way It Reports COVID-19 Cases

Texas is changing the way it reports coronavirus case numbers.

It comes as antibody testing ramps up.

When it comes to positive COVID-19 cases reported by the State of Texas, many may think it means the number of active viral cases.

It turns out, Texas is one of at least four states – Vermont, Virginia and Georgia -- combining numbers from two different tests: viral and antibody.

“What we've been requiring of labs is they report all tests together and so that's what we've been passing along and posting on our website,” said Chris Van Deusen, spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Viral tests, performed through a nose or saliva swab, determines if a person is currently fighting the virus.

Antibody tests, performed by a blood sample, looks for signs a person has been exposed to the virus in the past.

Some experts say combining the two can provide a misleading picture of the spread of the virus, and overstates the ability to test and track infections, a key consideration as restrictions ease.

"Nobody which way you look at it, with or without the antibody tests, the trend is the same and that it's generally going down which is a good thing for Texas."

Van Deusen said antibody tests have made up a small amount of the total cases numbers reported.

But that's changed in just the past 10 days, he said, with an uptick antibody testing.

“We want people to know exactly what's going on with the virus in Texas,” Van Deusen said.

Beginning Thursday night, the DSHS began separating viral and antibody test results in its daily reporting.

The goal, Van Deusen said, is giving Texans the most accurate information possible in ever-changing conditions.