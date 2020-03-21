coronavirus

Texas Attorney General Warns Against Price Gouging, Scams

CONSUMER REPORTS TOILET PAPER
Consumer Reports

One of the top officials in the state of Texas is warning wholesalers, retailers and individuals about the consequences of price gouging basic necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office of Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Saturday that anyone caught price gouging or engaging in any other kind of disaster scam would be “met with the full force of the law.”

Earlier Saturday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a similar warning, specifically mentioning the price gouging of toilet paper.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 20

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

Paxton’s statement said the law applies in the wake of a disaster declared by either the governor of Texas or the president of the United States, and includes companies who provide retailers with goods.

The statement directed anyone who thinks they encounter price gouging or scams to call the Office of the Attorney General at 800-621-0508 or file an online complaint.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusKen Paxton
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us