covid-19 testing

Texas Announces COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program for Youth Summer Camps

Texas is rolling out a COVID-19 rapid testing program for youth summer camps.

This program will help summer camps that are licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to conduct rapid tests of staff and campers during the summer months.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Through this program, the Texas Department of Emergency Management will provide participating summer camps with BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that will be administered to participating staffers and campers.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas 5 hours ago

Dallas College Aims to Reverse Unemployment Trend Amid Pandemic

covid-19 vaccine 17 hours ago

Texas to Get 600,000 Second Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

"As normalcy returns to Texas, we must remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 by identifying positive cases and mitigating any potential outbreaks throughout the state," said Gov. Greg Abbott (R). "The COVID-19 Testing Program for Texas Youth Summer Camps will help camps safely operate throughout the summer by quickly identifying positive COVID-19 cases among campers and staff. I encourage qualifying summer camps to apply for this program so that we can continue to keep Texans safe from this virus."

Youth summer camps that are licensed by the DSHS and wish to participate in the program can apply here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 testingGreg AbbottTexas newssummer campbinaxNow
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us