Teens Help Seniors Stay Engaged by Offering Tech Tutoring

With much of North Texas asked to stay inside, technology becomes one of the main ways to stay connected.

A new program called Teen Tech Tutors spearheaded by StoneGate Senior Living, pairs teenagers and senior citizens together to help the older generation learn about apps and devices needed to stay engaged.

“Many seniors have never had exposure to modern technology such as iPads, smartphones or even computers,” Angela Norris with StoneGate said. “This program will increase our residents’ quality of life through ongoing education.”

Teens teach seniors how to best use technology to reach out to loved ones, which has become increasingly important while they are forced to keep distance because of national COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s more important now, then ever, for our residents and their loved ones to stay connected virtually. These newfound technologic skills can be put to good use,” Norris said.

The first teenager to start volunteering was Aarush Shah who is a sophomore at Liberty High School in Frisco.

Shah and other students give 30- to 60-minute tutorials via Skype, Facetime or Zoom. They can answer questions and give demonstrations and even share some of that next generation lingo.

“The chances that this will be a lasting impression is high. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these teens are even inspired to pursue a career in healthcare,” Norris said.