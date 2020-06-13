Teen Attending Vigil for Burleson ISD Student Killed in Crash Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Burleson High School student who attended a vigil for a teen killed in a crash has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Friday evening.

The student went to the Wednesday vigil for Tre Allison, and exhibited symptoms and tested positive within 48 hours after he was there, Burleson ISD said in a statement.

The district said the City of Burleson Public Health Authority will contact people who were in close contact with the student — within 6 feet or less of someone for 15 minutes or longer.

Burleson ISD will be temporarily closing its athletic facilities and suspending all UIL summer practices and activities allowed by the Texas Education Agency until the health authority has said that all people in close contact with the student have been notified and are in quarantine, the district said.

The district will let people know when those activities have resumed.

Allison, a 16-year-old student and football player with the Burleson Elk team, was killed Monday night in a crash in the 700 block of Northwest John Jones Drive, near Burleson High.

Police think Eric Padilla's vehicle clipped the Acura that Allison and an 18-year-old recent Burleson High graduate were in causing them to veer off into a tree.

Burleson police said Padilla, who showed no signs of intoxication, did not stop to render aid. He was arrested on a charge of accident involving death.

The 18-year-old driver was hospitalized and later released.

A statement on the team's Facebook said they had lost "a brother, a friend and a teammate."

"There’s no right words that could explain this tragedy our community and program are experiencing, or the heartache the Allison family is going through," the statement said. "Tre Allison was an amazing athlete, a brilliant student and just an unbelievable person with a personality that shined. Everyone that knew him was his friend, he never met a stranger. He was always building his teammates up and encouraging them to be the best they could be."

