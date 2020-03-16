Teachers Prepare For Remote Learning

Teresa Iihara has been hard at work all morning, going through her classroom and packing up what she can to haul it home.

“I'm taking the measurement set where I can show students, but it gives up the opportunity they can go through their cupboard and make real-world connections to size,” said Iihara.

She's planning to teach via webcam. It’s a first for her in a 20-year teaching career.

Some districts have e-learning software ready to go, while others are asking teachers to be creative.

Third-grade teacher Joshland Shelton said kids will likely embrace new technology while some adults may struggle a bit, but that’s not what she’s most worried about.

“There's still a lot of things I need to teach in math and science for third grade and I have not taught that with them face to face with me or one-on-one. I'm nervous to see what's going to happen to them,” said Shelton.

There’s also worry about who could log-in for remote teaching. Many districts don’t have enough computers for each student to have their own.

“We're working with the state, we're seeing businesses and community partners coming together to pitch in,” said Anthony Kirchner, spokesman for Crowley ISD.

It’s possible parents may have to pitch in and help teach lessons to their kids.