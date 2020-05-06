coronavirus

Teach for America Honoring 400 Local Teachers with Appreciation Baskets

The recognition comes during the annual Teacher Appreciation Week

By Alanna Quillen

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week but many school districts in Dallas-Fort Worth are not able to fully celebrate or spending money on it this year because of budget concerns during the pandemic.

However, an effort is underway by a local non-profit to honor them.

Teach for America DFW is putting together special appreciation baskets for 400 of its teachers across North Texas to show them a little extra recognition.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

These teachers are special — they sign up for TFA specifically to work in lower-income and struggling schools to help uplift those students. The teachers have been placed in school districts like Dallas and Fort Worth. Their work is now made harder during the pandemic.

The baskets are put together with items purchased from local small businesses, in turn, helping their May start off profitable.

There are a lot of baskets to make so TFA is putting the call out for North Texans to sponsor a basket for a teacher.

To find out how, click here and select "Dallas-Fort Worth".

This article tagged under:

coronavirusteach for america
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us