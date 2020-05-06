Teach for America Honoring 400 Local Teachers with Appreciation Baskets

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week but many school districts in Dallas-Fort Worth are not able to fully celebrate or spending money on it this year because of budget concerns during the pandemic.

However, an effort is underway by a local non-profit to honor them.

Teach for America DFW is putting together special appreciation baskets for 400 of its teachers across North Texas to show them a little extra recognition.

These teachers are special — they sign up for TFA specifically to work in lower-income and struggling schools to help uplift those students. The teachers have been placed in school districts like Dallas and Fort Worth. Their work is now made harder during the pandemic.

The baskets are put together with items purchased from local small businesses, in turn, helping their May start off profitable.

There are a lot of baskets to make so TFA is putting the call out for North Texans to sponsor a basket for a teacher.

To find out how, click here and select "Dallas-Fort Worth".