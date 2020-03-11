TCU Extends Spring Break, Closes Classrooms Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Texas Christian University is extending its spring break vacation and transitioning classes to online-only in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, officials say.

Spring break will be extended through March 20.

Classes will be held online starting March 23 through April 4, the university said.

The announcement comes the day after a Fort Worth man tested as presumptive positive for COVID-19. The man, identified by his church as Rev. Dr. Robert Pace, was in quarantine at a local hospital.

More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the state. Of those, six are in North Texas.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott