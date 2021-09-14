covid-19 testing

TCPH Opens New COVID-19 Testing Facility at Tarrant County College's NE Campus

Tarrant County Public Health opened a new COVID-19 testing site in Hurst Tuesday.

The new testing area will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and is located on the campus of Tarrant County College's northeast campus. The testing area can be found in the westernmost parking lot along Hardwood Road.

Tests are free but registration is encouraged, though not required.

TCPH said they provide COVID-19 testing for those 10 and over, using a full PCR/NAAT test and performed with a shallow nasal swab. The test is not a rapid test though the results are available the same evening or next afternoon in most cases.

To see a full listing of more than a dozen testing locations throughout the county, click here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 testingCOVID-19Tarrant County Public Health Department
