Tarrant County Vaccine Waitlist Cleared; Future Shots Booked in 24-48 Hours

After registering more than 888,000 people since December 2020, the Tarrant County Public Health Department says they've scheduled appointments for everyone currently on their COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

The health department asks that if you've registered recently and have not received an appointment to please call their hotline at 817-248-6299 to get you set up.

Of the 842,523 vaccines that have been administered in Tarrant County through Wednesday, April 7, the health department said 780,007 of them (84%) went to county residents while 134,516 (16%) went to out-of-county residents.

The number of Tarrant County residents who received at least one dose of the vaccine through TCPH is 450,242 (21%) while the number of fully-vaccinated residents is at 265,617 (12%).

Data from the Tarrant County health department indicated 65% of the people who have received the vaccine were white, 10% were Black and 8% were Asian. The remaining 17% identified as Other (10%) or did not report a race (7%). By ethnicity, 45% were not Hispanic or Latino while 11% identified as Hispanic or Latino; 44% did not report an ethnicity.

Women were 52% of those receiving vaccines while men were 40%; 8% did not report.

The most common age groups getting vaccinated were those between 25-49 and 50-64, both at 32%, while those 65-74 were 19% and those 75 and up were 12%. Those between 16-24 were 6% of those being vaccinated.

The county is still administering vaccines and said Friday that people who now sign up on the county's waiting list should expect to be contacted for an appointment with in 24-48 hours.

