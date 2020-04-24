Tarrant County Updates Guidance for Child Care Providers During Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus

By Hannah Jones

The Tarrant County Child Care Task Force has updated its Guidance and Recommendations to Child Care Providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This updated guidance was issued on Sunday and includes changes to the recommended hygiene practices, cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and actions to consider.

The guidance recommends the use of masks by adult teachers in child care facilities. Cloth or homemade masks like scarves, bandanas, and handkerchiefs are recommended.

Mask use by children ages two and under is forbidden under the recommendations.

The updated guidance also states that child care programs should contact child care licensing and Child Care Management Services if they are dealing with a positive case of COVID-19.

Child care programs should expect to be closed for between two and five days if there is a positive case of coronavirus, and Child Care Management Services will arrange a no-cost deep cleaning for the facility.

The updated recommendation states that only the classroom with the COVID-19-positive case should self-quarantine for 14 days instead of quarantining all staff and children.

