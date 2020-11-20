Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn has tested positive for COVID-19 but has a “mild case” and is recovering at home, a spokeswoman said.

Waybourn went home after feeling ill last Friday and tested positive on Saturday, said Lt. Jennifer Gabbert.

He has remained in isolation and “seems well on the road to recovery,” she said.

Waybourn, 61, is the second Tarrant County official to test positive for the virus.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced on Wednesday she and her husband also had COVID-19.

Waybourn won a second term as sheriff earlier this month.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.