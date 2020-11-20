Tarrant County

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sheriff's office says he has 'mild case' and is 'on the road to recovery'

By Scott Gordon

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn has tested positive for COVID-19 but has a “mild case” and is recovering at home, a spokeswoman said.

Waybourn went home after feeling ill last Friday and tested positive on Saturday, said Lt. Jennifer Gabbert.

He has remained in isolation and “seems well on the road to recovery,” she said.

Waybourn, 61, is the second Tarrant County official to test positive for the virus.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced on Wednesday she and her husband also had COVID-19.

Waybourn won a second term as sheriff earlier this month.

