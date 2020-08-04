Tarrant County Reports Record 5 COVID-19 Deaths, 805 Cases Tuesday

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 805 new COVID-19 cases along with five deaths for Tuesday.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s from Grand Prairie; a man in his 30s from Mansfield, a man in his 50s from Lake Worth and a woman in her 50s from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

The county health department also reported 805 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 30,162 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Tuesday is 550 cases per day, up slightly from a week ago.

Health officials said the spike in cases is due to a change in data reporting by the Texas Department of State Health Services. That reporting was down Sunday and the spike is believed to be related to a lag in reporting.

The 14-day average climbed to 535 a slight increase over Monday.

The county is also reporting 807 new recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 17,689. There are currently an estimated 12,077 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.