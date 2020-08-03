coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports Record 3 COVID-19 Deaths, 486 Cases Sunday, Monday

County cases top 29,300 with 391 dead since early March

By Frank Heinz

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases along with three deaths for Sunday and Monday.

The county reported the latest deaths on Sunday which include two men in their 70s from Fort Worth and a man in his 70s from Forest Hill. All had underlying health conditions.

The county health department also reported 183 new cases of the virus on Sunday and another 303 on Monday.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 29,357 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Monday is 517 cases per day, down slightly from a week ago.

The 14-day average dropped to 526 after climbing to 548 on Saturday.

The county is also reporting 1,700 new recoveries since Friday, bringing the total number of survivors to 16,882. There are currently an estimated 12,084 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

