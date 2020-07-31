Tarrant County Reports Record 18 COVID-19 Deaths; 7-Day New Case Average Climbs

A record 18 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Tarrant County, that's according to the county health department who is also announcing an additional 587 new infections Friday along with 591 current hospitalizations.

The 18 latest deaths include a man in his 80s from Hurst, a man in his 60s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 70s from Mansfield, a man in his 30s from Haltom City, a man in his 70s from Richland Hills, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both from Azle, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s from White Settlement, a man in his 80s from Lake Worth, a man in his 70s from Arlington; a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 70s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

The number of deaths reported Friday is a single-day record for the county.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 28,410 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Friday is 550 cases per day, an increase over earlier in the week when the average hit a low of 516 during a four-day streak of declines.

The 7-day average for cases held at 550 from Thursday while the 14-day average increased for the second-straight day. On Wednesday, the 14-day average dropped to 520 before climbing to 528 on Thursday and 536 on Friday.

The county is also reporting 749 recoveries Friday, bringing the total number of survivors to 14,397. There are currently an estimated 13,632 active cases in the county.

As of Friday, the county reported 591 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 51 fewer than the day before.

Of the county's cases, 69% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.