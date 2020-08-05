Tarrant County Reports Record 1,673 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 8 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting a single-day record 1,673 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with eight more deaths.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s, all from Arlington; a woman in her 80s from Southlake, a man in his 50s from Haltom City, a woman in her 40s from Sansom Park; and a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s, both from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Ahead of the nearly 1,700 cases reported Wednesday, the county health department said they expected a backlog of cases to be reported this week. On Tuesday, the health department reported 805 cases also attributed to the lag.

The county health department said the cases reported Wednesday are "the result of adding in some unaccounted for probable cases that DSHS requires that we now include. This is not a spike and we do expect the numbers to come back to our normal reporting levels tomorrow."

The health department did not immediately say how many of the 1,673 cases reported Wednesday were confirmed and how many were probable.

The new cases Wednesday bring the total number of cases in Tarrant County to 31,835 since testing began in March. The cases also increased the county's 7-day average to 669 and the 14-day average to 593.

The county is also reporting nearly 1,200 new recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 18,886. There are currently an estimated 12,545 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.