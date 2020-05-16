Tarrant County Reports New Coronavirus-Related Death, 84 More Cases of COVID-19



Health officials reported Saturday the 121st coronavirus-related death in Tarrant County, as well as 84 additional cases of COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health had not released any information about the person who died as of Saturday afternoon.

Saturday marked the second consecutive day of fewer than 100 reported new cases of the coronavirus in Tarrant County, after 266 new cases were reported Wednesday followed by 135 Thursday.

Nearly 1,500 people in Tarrant County have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 84 new cases, 36 are in Fort Worth and 16 are in Arlington. There are 12 new cases in unincorporated parts of Tarrant County, four in Keller and two each in Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City and Lake Worth. There is one new case each in Benbrook, Euless, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Southlake and Watauga, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

