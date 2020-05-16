Tarrant County Reports New Coronavirus-Related Death, 84 More Cases of COVID-19

Health officials reported Saturday the 121st coronavirus-related death in Tarrant County, as well as 84 additional cases of COVID-19.
Tarrant County Public Health had not released any information about the person who died as of Saturday afternoon.
Saturday marked the second consecutive day of fewer than 100 reported new cases of the coronavirus in Tarrant County, after 266 new cases were reported Wednesday followed by 135 Thursday.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Nearly 1,500 people in Tarrant County have recovered from COVID-19.
Of the 84 new cases, 36 are in Fort Worth and 16 are in Arlington. There are 12 new cases in unincorporated parts of Tarrant County, four in Keller and two each in Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City and Lake Worth. There is one new case each in Benbrook, Euless, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Southlake and Watauga, according to Tarrant County Public Health.
Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties
NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.
Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.
Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC