Tarrant County Reports Another COVID-19 Death, 142 New Cases

Another person has died in Tarrant County after contracting COVID-19, according to county health officials who also say 142 others are now confirmed to be infected with the deadly virus.

The number of cases confirmed Friday is the second-highest on record for the county after 147 cases were confirmed on April 24.

Tarrant County Public Health said the latest victim was a woman in her 50s from Fort Worth who had underlying health conditions. Further information about the woman will not be released due to privacy laws.

Tarrant County now has 69 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus; 551 people have recovered. The addition of another 142 cases brings the county's total number of people infected with the virus to 2, 388.

“Every death is painful to report, and our sympathy goes out to the family,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja.

With stay-at-home requirements now expired and many businesses reopening at reduced capacity, he encouraged residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and follow public health guidelines recommending people cover their mouth and nose while in public.

People should also continue to observe physical distancing guidelines -- staying about six feet away from others.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.