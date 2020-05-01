Tarrant County

Tarrant County Reports Another COVID-19 Death, 142 New Cases

Health department says 142 new infections confirmed, total of 2,388; 551 Tarrant County residents have recovered from the virus

tarrant county seal

Another person has died in Tarrant County after contracting COVID-19, according to county health officials who also say 142 others are now confirmed to be infected with the deadly virus.

The number of cases confirmed Friday is the second-highest on record for the county after 147 cases were confirmed on April 24.

Tarrant County Public Health said the latest victim was a woman in her 50s from Fort Worth who had underlying health conditions. Further information about the woman will not be released due to privacy laws.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas 15 mins ago

COVID-19 May Force DART to Delay Downtown Subway by 15 Years

Dallas County 3 hours ago

WATCH: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Discusses Record-High 187 New COVID-19 Cases

Tarrant County now has 69 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus; 551 people have recovered. The addition of another 142 cases brings the county's total number of people infected with the virus to 2, 388.

“Every death is painful to report, and our sympathy goes out to the family,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

With stay-at-home requirements now expired and many businesses reopening at reduced capacity, he encouraged residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and follow public health guidelines recommending people cover their mouth and nose while in public.

People should also continue to observe physical distancing guidelines -- staying about six feet away from others.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyFort Worthcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us