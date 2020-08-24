Tarrant County Reports 90 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Monday, No New Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 90 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Monday with no new deaths after reporting more than two dozen deaths over the weekend.

Of the 109 additional cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates 90 cases are confirmed while 19 cases are probable. The number of cases added Monday is the lowest number reported since June 14 when 81 cases were reported.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 37,924 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,996 probable cases for a total of 39,920 cases.

The county's 7-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, dropped for the sixth straight day to an average of 272 cases per day; the 14-day average dropped for the eighth straight day to 411 cases per day.

The county is also reporting another 11 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 32,643. There are currently an estimated 6,762 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 70% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 340 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 7% of capacity. A month ago, on July 24, COVID-19 patients occupied about 12% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.