Tarrant County Reports 8th, 9th Deaths from COVID-19

Tarrant County on Saturday reported the eighth and ninth deaths related to COVID-19.

One patient was an elderly Southlake resident with underlying health conditions. The other was a younger person from Haltom City with no known health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Both contracted the virus through community transmission.

No additional details were provided about the two cases.

"We express our deepest sympathy to the families," Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a written statement. "Sadly, their deaths are a reminder for everyone that we are seeing more COVID-19 disease across our community.

The county reported 404 positive cases as of Saturday afternoon. Of those, 23 people have recovered.

New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Southlake and unincorporated Tarrant County. The portion of Flower Mound in Tarrant County reported its first case.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

