Tarrant County Reports 775 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 775 additional cases of COVID-19 with four additional deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 775 additional cases reported Saturday, 660 cases are confirmed while the other 115 are probable.

The county reported four more deaths Saturday, including residents of Arlington, Grapevine, North Richland Hills and unincorporated Tarrant County. Additional details about the cases have not been released.

The new deaths brings the county's total deaths related to the coronavirus to 717.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 57,238 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,912 probable cases for a total of 63,150 cases.

The county is also reporting another 388 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 50,716. There are currently an estimated 11,334 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.