Tarrant County Reports 70th, 71st Death, 115 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Tarrant County on Saturday reported two additional deaths and 115 more cases of the new coronavirus.

The two deaths including a Keller man in his 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 60s.

“Our condolences go out to the families,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja in a written statement.

Taneja encouraged residents to continue to stay home as much as possible.

New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Benbrook, Euless, Everman, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Kennedale, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, River Oaks, Saginaw, Watauga, White Settlement and unincorporated Tarrant County. Five of the new cases have not been sorted into a city.

On Friday, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office released updated numbers for COVID-19 cases in the Tarrant County Jail.

Of the 3,385 people in the jail population, 78 inmates have tested positive and are being treated by medical staff. Four additional inmates have recovered.

Of the jail staff, 18 have tested positive and are in quarantine. Four have recovered.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.