Tarrant County Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 84 New Cases Tuesday

Tarrant County is reporting another 7 COVID-19-related deaths and 84 new cases Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County Public Health Department.

Not much is yet known about the latest victims other that they were all from Fort Worth. More information is expected to come when the county releases a statement later in the day.

It is not yet clear if any of the victims were inmates at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, a federal prison hospital where hundreds of inmates have contracted the virus and nine have died.

Of the 84 new cases, 29 were in Arlington, 38 were in Fort Worth and five were in Euless.

The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 4,643 with 130 deaths, 82 of which were in Fort Worth. The county is also reporting 1,586 recoveries.

The county reports 66% of all COVID-19 related deaths to involve people age 65 and older, though they only make up 17% of the overall cases. The majority of the cases in the county are a tie of 36% for the 25-44 age group and 45-64 age group.