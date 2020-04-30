Tarrant County

Tarrant County Reports 7 More Deaths Related to COVID-19

Health department says 485 Tarrant County residents have recovered from the virus

tarrant county seal

Another seven people have died in Tarrant County after contracting COVID-19, county health officials say.

Tarrant County Public Health said the deceased include three men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s.

All of the latest victims were from Fort Worth and all had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 68 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus; 485 people have recovered.

“We are again saddened to report more deaths in our community,” said Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja. “It underscores our responsibility to work together to protect everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Despite the easing of some restrictions with the reopening of some businesses beginning Friday, Taneja urged everyone to continue to stay home as much as possible and to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or scarf if they must leave their home.

People should also continue to observe physical distancing guidelines -- staying about six feet away from others.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

