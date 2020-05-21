Tarrant County Reports 7 More COVID-19-Related Deaths Thursday; Total Rises to 139

Officials in Tarrant Country reported Thursday seven more coronavirus-related deaths and 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The deceased include a man in his 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County, a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s from Keller, and a woman in her 80s from Arlington.

All had underlying health conditions.

The seven deaths raise the number of people in Tarrant County who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 to 139, while the 92 additional cases bring the countywide total to 4,803.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 66 new recoveries from the virus Wednesday. More than 1,780 people have recovered in the county.