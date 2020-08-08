coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 7 Additional Deaths, 779 Cases of the Coronavirus

Tarrant County has 33,369 cases of the coronavirus, 421 deaths and 21,172 recoveries.

Tarrant County Public Health
NBC 5 News

Tarrant County Public Health reported 779 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday along with the deaths of seven more people.

The latest deaths include a Blue Mound resident, a Hurst resident and five Fort Worth residents. Additional details had not been released about the deaths Saturday afternoon.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, data from the county health department indicates 764 are confirmed and 19 are probable.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas 19 hours ago

NBC 5 Responds: North Texans Get Creative After Pandemic Cancels Vacations, Celebrations

Dallas 22 hours ago

Deep Ellum Art Gallery Adjusts for ‘New Normal' Online

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases this week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 31,687 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,682 probable cases for a total of 33,689.

The new cases have increased the county's 7-day average to 642 cases; the 14-day average rose to 587 cases.

The county is also reporting 21,1172 recoveries.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

Coronavirus Cases in Texas

Locations on the map are approximate county locations and are not intended to identify where any infected people live.

Case data pulled from a variety of sources including county health departments, Texas Department of State Health Services, KXAN-TV in Austin and KPRC-TV in Houston.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us