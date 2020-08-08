Tarrant County Reports 7 Additional Deaths, 779 Cases of the Coronavirus

Tarrant County Public Health reported 779 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday along with the deaths of seven more people.

The latest deaths include a Blue Mound resident, a Hurst resident and five Fort Worth residents. Additional details had not been released about the deaths Saturday afternoon.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, data from the county health department indicates 764 are confirmed and 19 are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases this week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 31,687 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,682 probable cases for a total of 33,689.

The new cases have increased the county's 7-day average to 642 cases; the 14-day average rose to 587 cases.

The county is also reporting 21,1172 recoveries.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

