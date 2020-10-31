Tarrant County Reports 674 Additional Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 674 additional cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 674 additional cases reported Sunday, 496 cases are confirmed while the other 178 are probable.

The county did not report any additional deaths Saturday. Tarrant County's total deaths related to the coronavirus stands at 738.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 60,779 confirmed cases of the virus and 6,705 probable cases for a total of 67,484 cases.

The county is also reporting another 409 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 53,408.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 251 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 7% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 24 COVID-19 patients occupied about 9% of Tarrant County hospital beds.