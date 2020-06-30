Tarrant County Reports 605 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths and a Rise in Hospitalizations

After averaging 250 cases per day a week ago, Tarrant County Public Health reports a record 605 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with nearly 100 more hospitalizations and three more deaths.

Monday's 605 new cases bring the total number of cases in Tarrant County since March to 12,344. The new 7-day average through Tuesday is 423 cases per day, a jump of 51 since yesterday.

With three new deaths also being reported Tuesday, the number of fatalities in the county related to COVID-19 is now at 228. The latest victims include a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, all from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting 160 new recoveries for a total of 5,219 survivors. There are currently 6,897 active known cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 66% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

As of Tuesday, the county reported: 1,791 available hospital beds, 10 fewer than Monday; 425 available ventilators, seven more than Monday; of the 6,897 active cases, 474 of those people are hospitalized, 86 more than Monday and 175 more than Friday.

Last week Tarrant County required most people to wear face-coverings while inside area businesses. The countywide executive order went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until Aug. 4.

"I still know there are a lot of folks that say, 'Well I have the right, I don't have the wear the mask,' and I say, 'Yeah, just because you have that right doesn't mean that it's right,' so we're still stressing wear the masks while you're outside, respect others," Whitley said.