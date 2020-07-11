coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 6 Deaths, 423 Additional Coronavirus Cases

The county has 17,757 cases, 268 deaths and 7,866 recoveries

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tarrant County Public Health reported six additional deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday and more than 400 new cases.

The six deaths include an Arlington man in his 40s, a Saginaw man in his 80s, a White Settlement man in his 80s and three Fort Worth residents — a woman in her 60s and two women in their 80s.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 49 mins ago

COVID-19 Continues Its Grim Record-Setting Pace in Texas

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 278 New Cases of COVID-19

The county also added 423 additional cases.

New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Benbrook, Blue Mound, Burleson, Crowley, Dalworthington Gardens, Euless, Everman, Forest Hill, Fort worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Southlake, Watauga, Westworth Village, White Settlement and unincorporated Tarrant County.

The county has 17,757 cases, 268 deaths and 7,866 recoveries

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us