Tarrant County Reports 595 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, 10 Deaths

Tarrant County public health reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths Friday.

The 10 additional deaths bring the total number of deaths in the county to 329.

The deaths include two women in their 70s, and a man in his 50s, all from Arlington; a woman in her 80s from Azle, two women in their 60s and a woman in her 30s all from Fort Worth; and two women in their 90s and a woman in her 70s, all from Grapevine. All but one had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported a total of 24,562 cases, 329 deaths and 11,815 recoveries.

