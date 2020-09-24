Tarrant County Reports 587 COVID-19 Cases Thursday Along With 2 More Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 587 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday with two new deaths in Arlington and Bedford.

Of the 587 additional cases reported Thursday, TCPH said 286 are from a lab reporting delay and are more than 30 days old. Data from the county health department also indicates 511 cases are confirmed while the other 76 are probable cases.

The county reported two more deaths Thursday, including a woman from Benbrook in her 90s and a man from Arlington in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 45,101 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,403 probable cases for a total of 48,504 cases.

The county is also reporting another 353 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 42,141. There are currently an estimated 5,720 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 251 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 7% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 23 COVID-19 patients occupied about 10% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.