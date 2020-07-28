Tarrant County Reports 576 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 1 Death

Another person has died after contracting COVID-19 in Tarrant County, that's according to the county health department who is also announcing an additional 576 new infections Tuesday along with more than 600 current hospitalizations and 1,000 new recoveries.

The county added one new death on Tuesday, including a man in his 70s from Arlington with underlying health conditions.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 26,315 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Tuesday is 616 cases per day, up from 367 per day a month ago.

The county is also reporting 1,011 recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 13,560. There are currently an estimated 12,406 active cases in the county.

As of Tuesday, the county reported 620 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 47 more than the day before.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.