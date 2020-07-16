Tarrant County Reports 562 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 6 Deaths

Six more people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Tarrant County, that's according to the county health department who is also announcing additional 562 infections Thursday along with a 26% decrease in ventilator availability.

The county added six new deaths on Thursday, including a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s, all from Arlington; a man in his 70s from Lake Worth, a woman in her 60s from Fort Worth, and a woman in her 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County. All but one had underlying health conditions.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 20,433 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Tuesday is 533 cases per day, up from 173 per day a month ago.

The county is also reporting 299 recoveries Thursday, bringing the total number of survivors to 9,918. There are currently an estimated 10,232 active cases in the county.

As of Thursday, the county reported: 1,727 available hospital beds, 114 more than Monday and Tuesday and the same number available Wednesday; of the 10,232 active cases, 673 of those people are hospitalized, seven fewer than Wednesday.

According to health department data, ventilator occupancy is up 10% Thursday to a high of 43% compared to 33% last Thursday. The county is reporting 286 ventilators available, 98 fewer than on Wednesday -- a day-to-day drop of 26%.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 40%.

The rise in cases comes as the state's positivity rate, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, has been sustained well over 10% since June 23 and swelled to a record high of 16.89% on Monday. An increase in the positivity rate indicates an increase in the spread of the virus, not an increase in testing for the virus.