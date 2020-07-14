Tarrant County Reports 531 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, No Deaths

For the second straight day, there are no deaths being reported in Tarrant County related to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Tarrant County Public Health Department who also confirmed another 531 new cases of the infection along with a slight increase in hospitalizations.

The addition of the latest 531 new cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 19,014 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Tuesday is 490 cases per day; down from an average of 522 on Monday and a high of 619 on Saturday.

The county added no new deaths again on Tuesday, keeping the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 272.

The drop in average cases comes as the state's positivity rate, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, has been sustained well over 10% since June 23 and grew to a record high of more than 16.85% Sunday. An increase in the positivity rate indicates an increase in the spread of the virus, not an increase in testing for the virus.

The county is also reporting 296 recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 9,031. There are currently an estimated 9,710 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 40%.

As of Tuesday, the county reported: 1,613 available hospital beds, the same number reported Monday; 379 available ventilators, 18 more than Monday and 38 fewer than reported on Friday; of the 9,710 active cases, 645 of those people are hospitalized, 19 more than on Monday.