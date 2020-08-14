Tarrant County Reports 500 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 4 More Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 500 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with the deaths of four more people. Meanwhile, the county's 7-day average is up while the 14-day average continues to decline.

The latest deaths include one man from Fort Worth in his 90s, one man from Arlington in his 80s, one man from Fort Worth in his 70s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 500 cases reported Friday, data from the county health department indicates 471 cases are confirmed and 29 cases are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases last week at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 33,874 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,755 probable cases for a total of 35,629.

The county's 7-day average climbed from 404 cases Thursday to 434 cases Friday; the 14-day average dropped for the fourth-straight day to 516 cases per day.

The county is also reporting more than 559 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 25,604. There are currently an estimated 9,579 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 69% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.