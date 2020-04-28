Tarrant County Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, All Were Over 60 Years Old

Officials with the Tarrant County Public Health Department confirm five more people have died in the county after contracting COVID-19.

The latest deaths bring the county's total number of fatalities to 58.

The deceased include two men from Fort Worth in their 60s, two women, one in her 90s and one in her 70s, both from Arlington and a man in his 80s from Grapevine.

“Every loss of life to this disease is difficult for us to report, and we are sad for the families and friends of those who are lost,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. He urged everyone to continue to follow Public Health guidelines."

Of the previous 53 people to have died in Tarrant County after testing positive for the infection, 60% of them were people over the age of 65 and two-thirds of them were men. All but two of those had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County health officials also confirm 289 people have recovered from the virus.

