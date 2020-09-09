Tarrant County Reports 5 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 460 Additional Cases Wednesday

Tarrant County Public Health reported five more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday and 460 additional cases, both confirmed and probable.

Of the newly reported cases, 350 are confirmed and 110 are probable. The county has not said whether any of the newly reported confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

To date, the county has reported 40,793 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,722 probable cases for a total of 43,515 cases. There have also been 587 coronavirus-related deaths in Tarrant County.

The deceased include three women from Azle, one who exceeded 100, one in her 90s and one in her 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 80s and a man from Azle in his 70s. All had underlying health conditions. Four out of five deaths occurred in July and the first in August.

The county is also reporting another 404 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 38,215.