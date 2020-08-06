Tarrant County Reports 464 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 7 More Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 464 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with the deaths of seven more people.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, all from Mansfield; a woman in her 80s from Keller and a woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 464 cases reported Thursday, the county health department said 423 are confirmed and 41 are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases this week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 30,650 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,649 probable cases for a total of 32,299.

With the drop in cases well below those of the last two days, the county's 7-day average dropped from 669 to 639 while the 14-day average went up slightly from 593 to 595.

The county is also reporting nearly 600 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 19,478. There are currently an estimated 12,410 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.