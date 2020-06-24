Tarrant County Reports 460 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 4 Deaths, More Hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 460 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with four more deaths and another slight increase in hospitalizations.

The latest victims include two women in their 60s from Fort Worth, a man in his 40s from North Richland Hills and a woman in her 70s from Keller. All had underlying health conditions.

Wednesday's cases in Tarrant County brings the total number of cases since March to 9,846. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 289 cases per day. A week ago, that rolling 7-day average was at 174 cases per day. On Tuesday, that 7-day average was 249 cases per day.

The latest death brings the county's total to 215 fatalities associated with the virus. The county is also reporting 169 new recoveries for a total of 4,682 survivors.

The addition of the latest 460 cases is the second-highest total on record behind the 485 reported on May 10 tied to an outbreak inside a federal medical prison in Fort Worth. The total also is the second time in four days the county has reported more than 400 news cases after 444 were reported on Sunday. Tarrant County Public Health spokesman Richard Hill said the surge in cases Sunday was not tied to a particular outbreak or location.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

As of Wednesday, the county reported: 1,879 available hospital beds, 42 more than Tuesday; 427 available ventilators, five more than on Tuesday; of the 4,949 active cases, 321 of those people are hospitalized, three more than on Tuesday and 53 more than on Monday.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Monday there are currently enough hospital beds, but to keep it that way, he's urging, begging and convincing people to wear masks while out in public.

"I still know there are a lot of folks that say, 'Well I have the right, I don't have the wear the mask,' and I say, 'Yeah, just because you have that right doesn't mean that it's right,' so we're still stressing wear the masks while you're outside, respect others," Whitley said.