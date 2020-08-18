Tarrant County Reports 460 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 3 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 460 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with three new deaths as the county's 7-day and 14-day averages continue to fluctuate.

Of the 460 cases reported Tuesday, data from the county health department indicates 451 cases are confirmed while nine cases are probable.

The latest three victims include a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Arlington in his 60s and a man from White Settlement in his 70s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 36,690 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,786 probable cases for a total of 38,476 cases.

After dropping to 550 cases on Monday the 7-day average went up to 587 Tuesday; the 14-day average, however, continued to drop from 622 on Sunday to 619 Monday and 594 on Tuesday. The averages for both had been trending down last week before a backlog of cases in recent days.

The county is also reporting more than 1,300 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 30,692. There are currently an estimated 7,322 active cases in the county -- about 800 fewer than Monday.

Of the county's cases, 69% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The number of hospital beds reported to be occupied by COVID-19 patients Monday was 375, down from 698 a month ago.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.