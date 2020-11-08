Tarrant County Reports 456 Additional COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 456 additional cases of COVID-19 with three new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 456 additional cases reported Sunday, 351 cases are confirmed while the other 105 are probable.

The county reported the deaths of three Fort Worth residents Sunday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 763.

The health department has not provided any additional details on the deaths.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 65,777 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,859 probable cases for a total of 73,636 cases.

The county is also reporting another 588 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 57,303.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 546 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 13% of capacity. A month ago, on Oct. 6 COVID-19 patients occupied about 9% of Tarrant County hospital beds.