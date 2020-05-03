Tarrant County Reports 4 Additional Deaths, 81 New COVID-19 Cases

Tarrant County Public Health reported four additional deaths and 81 new positive cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

The deaths include four Fort Worth residents — a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s.

Three of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Everman, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Hurst, Saginaw and Westlake. Two new cases were also reported that have not been assigned a particular city.

The latest report puts Tarrant County at 2,584 cases and 75 deaths. Of the total, 613 people have recovered.