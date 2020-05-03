coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 4 Additional Deaths, 81 New COVID-19 Cases

Tarrant County has 2,584 cases and 75 deaths

tarrant county seal

Tarrant County Public Health reported four additional deaths and 81 new positive cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

The deaths include four Fort Worth residents — a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s.

Three of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 11 mins ago

Coronavirus Cases in Denton County Surpass 800

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dallas County Reports Highest Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases

New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Everman, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Hurst, Saginaw and Westlake. Two new cases were also reported that have not been assigned a particular city.

The latest report puts Tarrant County at 2,584 cases and 75 deaths. Of the total, 613 people have recovered.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us