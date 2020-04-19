Tarrant County Reports 39th Coronavirus-Related Death, 13 New Cases

A Fort Worth woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions is the 39th person in Tarrant County to die from the new coronavirus.

"Sadly, we are seeing the number of deaths continuing to increase and seeing more families being affected by this virus," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a statement.

The county also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the number of cases in Tarrant County to 1,242.

In Tarrant County, 189 people have recovered from the new coronavirus.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.