Tarrant County Reports 393 COVID-19 Cases Friday Along With 2 More Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 393 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday with two new deaths in Arlington and Fort Worth.

Of the 393 additional cases reported Friday, TCPH said 84 are from a lab reporting delay and are more than 30 days old. Data from the county health department also indicates 330 cases are confirmed while the other 63 are probable cases.

The county reported two more deaths Friday, including patients in Fort Worth and Arlington. Greater details on the latest victims have not yet been shared by the county health department.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 45,431 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,466 probable cases for a total of 48,897 cases.

The county is also reporting another 630 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 42,771. There are currently an estimated 5,481 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 251 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 7% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 24 COVID-19 patients occupied about 9% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.