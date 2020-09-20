Tarrant County Reports 361 Additional Cases of the Coronavirus Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 361 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no additional deaths.

Of the 361 additional cases reported Sunday, 328 are confirmed while the other 33 are probable cases. The county has not said whether any of the 328 confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 43,692 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,206 probable cases for a total of 46,898 cases.

County health officials did not report any new deaths Sunday, but gave additional details about the 13 deaths released Saturday. The county explained that two of the deaths were from July and five were from August.

Tarrant County has a total of 633 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The county is also reporting another 321 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 41,161.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 223 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county as of Saturday — about 4% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 19 COVID-19 patients occupied about 7% of Tarrant County hospital beds.