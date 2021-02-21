Tarrant County Reports 328 Cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 10 Additional Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 328 additional cases of COVID-19 with 10 more deaths Sunday.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Sunday, 206 cases are confirmed while the other 122 are probable.

The county also reported 10 more deaths Sunday, which brings the county's total fatalities related to COVID-19 to 2,767.

The deaths reported Sunday included a woman from Euless who was older than 90, a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a woman from Everman in her 80s, two men from Fort Worth in their 80s, a man from Kennedale in his 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, and a man from Euless in his 60s.

All but two had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 203,496 confirmed cases of the virus and 34,909 probable cases for a total of 238,405 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,514 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 213,419.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms hospital ICUs in the county are at 93% capacity as of Saturday.

According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 741 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals. They make up 14% of people in hospital beds. The total bed occupancy rate for all hospital beds in the county is now at 86%.

Of the county's cases, 73% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.