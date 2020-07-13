Tarrant County Reports 322 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, No Deaths

For the first time since July 4, there are no deaths being reported in Tarrant County related to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Tarrant County Public Health Department who also confirmed Monday the lowest number of new cases in more than two weeks.

The addition of the latest 322 new cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 18,483 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Monday is 522 cases per day; last Monday the 7-day average was 441 new cases per day, though that included two days where the county reported no new cases due to the holiday weekend. Using seven days of actual reporting, the 7-day average last Monday was 535 new cases per day.

The number of new cases reported Monday are the lowest number of new cases in the county since June 29 when 263 cases were reported.

The drop in cases comes as the state's positivity rate, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, has been sustained well over 10% for nearly three weeks and grew to a record high of more than 16.3% on Saturday. An increase in the positivity rate indicates an increase in the spread of the virus, not an increase in testing for the virus.

The county is also reporting 549 recoveries Monday, bringing the total number of survivors to 8,735. There are currently an estimated 9,476 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 40%.

As of Monday, the county reported: 1,613 available hospital beds, nearly 100 more than on Friday; 361 available ventilators, 56 fewer than reported on Friday; of the 9,476 active cases, 626 of those people are hospitalized, nine fewer than were hospitalized on Friday.