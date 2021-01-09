Tarrant County Reports 3,110 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 8 Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 3,110 additional cases of COVID-19 with eight new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases, 2,513 cases are confirmed while the other 597 are probable.

The county reported eight more deaths Saturday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 1,711. Additional information about the residents who died was not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 150,990 confirmed cases of the virus and 22,850 probable cases for a total of 173,840 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,723 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 124.161.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department reported that, as of Friday, adult ICUs in the county were at 93% capacity, and that COVID-19 patients occupied 29% of beds .

The health department reports 1,524 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county. A month ago, on Dec. 9 there were 898 COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County hospital beds.